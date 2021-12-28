Altus Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE AIF traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.29. 22,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.88. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.57 and a one year high of C$72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.