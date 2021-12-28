Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

ALMFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie lowered Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

