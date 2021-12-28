Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

