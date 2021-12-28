Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3,475.0% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 48.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $13.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2,948.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,919.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,792.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

