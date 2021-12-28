Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

