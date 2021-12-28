Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $627.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

