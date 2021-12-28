Allworth Financial LP Invests $69,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

VGLT stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $96.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

