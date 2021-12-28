Allworth Financial LP Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 495.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.