Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,124,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

