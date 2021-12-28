Allworth Financial LP Buys New Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

