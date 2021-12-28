Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

