Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 547.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.