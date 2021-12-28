All Sports One Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 206% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 244.6% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007155 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

