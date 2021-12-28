Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $661.07 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $645.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

