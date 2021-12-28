Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 14th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2124 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of AQN opened at C$18.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.16 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

