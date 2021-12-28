Alexandre L’heureux Sells 48,210 Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$6,165,861.68.

Shares of WSP opened at C$181.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.35 billion and a PE ratio of 50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$109.69 and a 52-week high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSP. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.46.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

