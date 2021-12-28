Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Albemarle worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Albemarle by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Albemarle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

