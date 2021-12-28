Akroma (AKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $200,241.25

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $200,241.25 and $728.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.14 or 0.07950082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

