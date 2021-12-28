Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 32.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

ABNB opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

