Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $302.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

