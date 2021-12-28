AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $102,070.19 and approximately $7,234.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007099 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

