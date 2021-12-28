Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) vs. Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Head to Head Contrast

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.79 $137.70 million $1.71 26.96 Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Profitability

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.55% 52.80% 6.60% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerojet Rocketdyne and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 2 0 0 2.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.04%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Redwire on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

