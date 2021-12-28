AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.