AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.