AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $36,743,965. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $184.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.52.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

