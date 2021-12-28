AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 44.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 180,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after buying an additional 130,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 541.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

