AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $201.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

