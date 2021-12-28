AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

SEEL stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

