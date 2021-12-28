AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 160 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

