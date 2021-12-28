AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

