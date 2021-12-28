AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.