AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,201 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

