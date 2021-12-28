AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

MAR opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average is $147.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,897 shares of company stock worth $5,618,233. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

