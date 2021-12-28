AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

