Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $874,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF alerts:

ISCF stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.