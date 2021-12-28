Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $80,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 663,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 168,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,381 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 145,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

