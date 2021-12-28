Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $29,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 261.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,524,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

UBS stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.