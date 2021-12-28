Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $114.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

