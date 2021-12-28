Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,073 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,856,000.

SCHD opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $80.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

