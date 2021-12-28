Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys 671 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3,727.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

