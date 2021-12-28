Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $134.79. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average of $117.68. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.35 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

