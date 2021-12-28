Accel Wealth Management Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

