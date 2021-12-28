Accel Wealth Management Sells 650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after buying an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.