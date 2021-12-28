Accel Wealth Management Sells 279 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period.

Shares of GVI opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17.

