Accel Wealth Management Sells 16,786 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

