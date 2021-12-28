Accel Wealth Management Has $110,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.