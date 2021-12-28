Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 500 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of KNX opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
