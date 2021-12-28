Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 500 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of KNX opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

