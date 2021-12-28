Accel Wealth Management Buys 123 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

