Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.