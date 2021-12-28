Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 267,036 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,036 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.